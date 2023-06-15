"I hope your family is there live to watch me" - RAW Superstar responds to Becky Lynch saying she'll "ruin her life" 

WWE RAW Superstar Zoey Stark is unhappy with Becky Lynch's recent comments where she said she would "ruin her life."

On this week's RAW, Stark and Lynch, who are scheduled to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank match on July 1, had an intense promo battle. While the segment had its share of flaws, the two performers perfectly conveyed their animosity for each other ahead of the premium live event.

In a backstage interview after the show, Becky Lynch went as far as to say that she would ruin Zoey Stark's life. This, of course, didn't sit well with the 29-year-old, who recently retaliated on Twitter.

Stark wrote that she had nothing to lose at MITB and wished Lynch's family was present at the show to watch her capture the briefcase while The Man was down and out. Check it out below:

"Ruin my life, Becky? I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. I hope your family is there live to watch me climb up the ladder and grab that contract with your broken body beneath it#StarkAttack#MITB," tweeted Zoey Stark.

Stark's message was clearly indicating Lynch's real-life husband and World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, as well as any other family members who could be in the arena during MITB.

Zoey Stark wants a one-on-one match with Becky Lynch

While they will surely come to blows at Money in the Bank 2023, Zoey Stark also looks forward to a one-on-one match against Becky Lynch.

In a recent interview, Stark expressed her desire to compete against The Man, possibly after July 1. She also broke character to say Lynch was "amazing" and that having a feud with her would be "incredible."

“Yeah, I would definitely have that one-on-one match with Becky Lynch. I’m definitely thinking probably after Money in the Bank is when it would probably make more sense, but for sure. Being able to be in a program with her is incredible. Like, She is amazing," said Stark.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Zoey Stark has been on Raw for less than a month. She is already in a rivalry with Becky Lynch & aligned with Trish Stratus.



WWE must be extremely high on her. Zoey Stark has been on Raw for less than a month. She is already in a rivalry with Becky Lynch & aligned with Trish Stratus.WWE must be extremely high on her. https://t.co/Unjrd9VQHn

Zoey Stark is aligned with Trish Stratus in WWE, who defeated the former RAW Women's Champion at Night of Champions 2023.

