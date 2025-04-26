"I hope Gunther does it again," "He did nothing wrong" - WWE fans react to Adam Pearce announcing The Ring General's suspension

WWE Superstar Gunther has been suspended indefinitely for his actions on Monday Night RAW. The red brand's General Manager, Adam Pearce, made an announcement earlier today.
On the April 21 edition of RAW, The Ring General approached the commentator's desk and started yelling at Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. A cheeky response from The Voice of WWE led to the former World Heavyweight Champion putting Cole into a chokehold. However, McAfee jumped in to make the save, only to get himself choked out by the Austrian after he turned his back.
Earlier today, WWE posted a video on X/Twitter featuring Adam Pearce. The 46-year-old informed fans that Pat McAfee and Adam Cole were doing fine. He further noted that Imperium's leader has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended indefinitely.
Pat McAfee sends a message to Gunther, issues warning
Pat McAfee spoke about the incident on The Pat McAfee Show following Monday Night RAW. After narrating how it all went down, the former NFL punter had a message for Gunther.
McAfee pointed out that he stood up for his fellow commentator. He noted he was not going to bow down to The Ring General despite the vicious attack. Pat stated that the latter was not going to get away after putting his hands on Michael Cole.
"I was sticking up for Michael Cole. What was he [Gunther] doing? He was... [He] grabbed up Michael Cole. He was gonna choke out Michael Cole. Yeah, right, can't be having that. So what happens next here now? I don't know, you tell me. Just know I'm about it for whatever. And if you think that choking me out is going to have me, you're wrong. You think you're going to bury me publicly, and I'm going to quit showing up. You're wrong. But I know you're not going to mess with Michael Cole and get away with it. I don't care how big, strong, intimidating, how good your rear naked choke is. I don't care about any of that. Okay? Michael Cole is a good man. We appreciate Michael Cole, and whenever you start attacking him, things like that are going to happen," he said. [From 7:50 onwards]
The real reason behind Gunther's suspension is reportedly the former champion asking WWE for some time away from the wrestling promotion. It remains to be seen if he will feud with Pat McAfee on his return to action.