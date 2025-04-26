"I hope Gunther does it again," "He did nothing wrong" - WWE fans react to Adam Pearce announcing The Ring General's suspension

WWE Superstar Gunther has been suspended indefinitely for his actions on Monday Night RAW. The red brand's General Manager, Adam Pearce, made an announcement earlier today.

Ad

On the April 21 edition of RAW, The Ring General approached the commentator's desk and started yelling at Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. A cheeky response from The Voice of WWE led to the former World Heavyweight Champion putting Cole into a chokehold. However, McAfee jumped in to make the save, only to get himself choked out by the Austrian after he turned his back.

Earlier today, WWE posted a video on X/Twitter featuring Adam Pearce. The 46-year-old informed fans that Pat McAfee and Adam Cole were doing fine. He further noted that Imperium's leader has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended indefinitely.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans took to their social media to share their reaction to the announcement. While some fans insisted the wrestling promotion was being too hard on The Ring General, several others hoped for him to do it again.

You can check out some of the fan reactions on X below:

Fans react to Gunther's suspension [Photo credits: Screenshot of fan comments on WWE's X post]

Pat McAfee sends a message to Gunther, issues warning

Pat McAfee spoke about the incident on The Pat McAfee Show following Monday Night RAW. After narrating how it all went down, the former NFL punter had a message for Gunther.

Ad

McAfee pointed out that he stood up for his fellow commentator. He noted he was not going to bow down to The Ring General despite the vicious attack. Pat stated that the latter was not going to get away after putting his hands on Michael Cole.

"I was sticking up for Michael Cole. What was he [Gunther] doing? He was... [He] grabbed up Michael Cole. He was gonna choke out Michael Cole. Yeah, right, can't be having that. So what happens next here now? I don't know, you tell me. Just know I'm about it for whatever. And if you think that choking me out is going to have me, you're wrong. You think you're going to bury me publicly, and I'm going to quit showing up. You're wrong. But I know you're not going to mess with Michael Cole and get away with it. I don't care how big, strong, intimidating, how good your rear naked choke is. I don't care about any of that. Okay? Michael Cole is a good man. We appreciate Michael Cole, and whenever you start attacking him, things like that are going to happen," he said. [From 7:50 onwards]

Ad

You can check out his comments in the video below:

The real reason behind Gunther's suspension is reportedly the former champion asking WWE for some time away from the wrestling promotion. It remains to be seen if he will feud with Pat McAfee on his return to action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More