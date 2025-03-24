"I hope I see you crossing the street" - Jade Cargill receives a strong warning from top WWE Superstar; The Storm responds

Jade Cargill has received a warning from top WWE Superstar and arch-rival, Naomi. This past Friday on SmackDown, Naomi took Cargill out.

Cargill was in action against Liv Morgan in a singles match. During the match's closing moments, Naomi distracted Cargill, allowing Morgan to pick up the victory. This was the first time the former AEW Superstar got pinned in WWE. Post-match, Naomi assaulted her former ally and taunted her.

On Instagram, Naomi commented on Cargill's latest post, to which The Storm responded in a similar fashion.

"I hope I see you crossing the street while I’m at a red light in a hummer," wrote Naomi.

"same bi*ch. Same," wrote Cargill.

Check out the interaction between Naomi and Cargill here.

Bianca Belair was heartbroken after Naomi revealed herself as Jade Cargill's attacker

Naomi revealed herself as Jade Cargill's attacker several weeks ago on SmackDown. The Glow attacked her former ally in November and prevented her from entering the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking to ESPN's First Take, Bianca Belair spoke about Naomi and Cargill's feud. She said:

"So it's very heartbreaking for me. I'm actually more hurt than anything. And it's really tough because I just won [the] Elimination Chamber, and I'm supposed to be going to WrestleMania [41] and having a big title match. But it's really hard to focus on that. So it's kind of bittersweet for me, like, I'm trying to be excited about this Elimination Chamber win. But I'm also hurt by the breakdown of the big three because we were doing amazing things, and we were really representing. So it's just a very heartbreaking time for me right now."

Belair has shifted her attention towards the WWE Women's World Championship, as she prepares to challenge IYO SKY. Meanwhile, Naomi could face Jade Cargill in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. However, the match has yet to be confirmed by WWE.

