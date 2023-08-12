"I hope you didn't make a mistake" - Edge gets warned by 45-year-old legend ahead of first-time-ever match next week on SmackDown

Edge is set to face a 45-year-old legend for the first time ever on SmackDown next week and received a rather friendly warning before their match next week. The legend in question is Sheamus.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Edge made a surprise return despite the fact that he wasn't advertised. He is advertised for a show next week in his hometown of Toronto, as the episode of SmackDown will be centered around the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut.

He revealed his intention to face Sheamus after disclosing something fans didn't know, that The Celtic Warrior helped train him for his in-ring return.

Sheamus even showed never-before-seen footage of Edge falling off his Mountain Bike, while The Hall of Famer responded by showing a hilarious photo of Sheamus on his daughter Ruby's bike. It was a friendly exchange that ultimately led to Sheamus warning him by saying that he hopes the Rated-R Superstar didn't make a mistake.

As the two legends shook hands and agreed to a match, The Celtic Warrior pulled the Hall of Famer close to him and stated, "I hope you didn't make a mistake."

It's going to be an enthralling first-time-ever match-up between the two. While Sheamus told the story of how the Hall of Famer was the only man who paid him any heed a decade-and-a-half ago when nobody else did, he admitted that he was surprised that they never crossed paths in the ring.

However, Sheamus' peak was only beginning when the Hall of Famer had already retired.

