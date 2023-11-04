"I hope not," "People will be upset" - WWE Universe blasts idea of former champion regaining title at Crown Jewel

WWE fans do not seem to be in favor of a returning superstar capturing a title at Crown Jewel.

Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in August at SummerSlam 2023. Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the Triple Threat match but her title reign was incredibly short-lived.

Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky rushed the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase that she had won at the premium live event in London on July 1. The Genius of the Sky cashed in her MITB contract and connected with a Moonsault on The EST to become the new champion. Belair is scheduled to battle Bayley tonight on SmackDown before facing Iyo Sky for the title at Crown Jewel.

Wrestle Ops on X asked fans if they want to see Bianca Belair become champion once again tomorrow at Crown Jewel.

Despite Belair's incredible popularity, most wrestling fans seemingly want to see Iyo Sky's title reign continue. One fan suggested that Kairi Sane will make her return to the company and confront Sky after she retains the title at the premium live event.

Rhea Ripley names Bianca Belair as the second-best female WWE Superstar

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently praised Bianca Belair as the second-best female superstar in history.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Eradicator tried to pick herself as the greatest female superstar of all time but was informed she had to pick someone else. The Women's World Champion noted that Mami is always on top but named Belair as the superstar just below her.

"Oh, I had my title ready [to hold up] and everything," Ripley replied, realizing she could not name herself. "It's a tough one because Rhea Ripley's just the top, because Mami's always on top, so who would be below Mami? I'm gonna go with Bianca Belair." [0:39 – 0:56]

Belair went on hiatus from the company following the October 27 edition of WWE SmackDown but recently returned to confront Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see what the reaction will be if the 34-year-old defeats Iyo Sky to become champion at WWE Crown Jewel.

