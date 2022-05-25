"I hope one day I'll have the chance" - 10-year wrestling veteran says he wants to wrestle Kurt Angle (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle is one of the biggest wrestling stars of the 21st century. His rise to the top was parallel to only a few elite names, and there may not be anyone in wrestling history who picked and improved as fast as Angle did. The Olympic Gold Medalist has been retired for three years now, but the Impact Wrestling star wants the chance to face the legend.

Angle's run with Impact Wrestling/TNA was longer than his first tenure with WWE. While his first WWE tenure lasted between 1998 and 2006, his Impact Wrestling run lasted for shy of ten years, making him one of the greatest stars in the promotion's history.

On the latest episode of UnSKripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Mahabali Shera about a legend he would like to face.

"I've never worked with Kurt Angle. That was emotional in many ways because he knows me. I didn't have the opportunity but I hope that one day I will have the chance to wrestle Kurt Angle" (24:15-24:40)

Kurt Angle has been retired for more than three years now

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!! Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!! https://t.co/xwUX6fPC80

Kurt Angle wrestled his farewell match at WrestleMania 35 in an event that also saw the retirement of the legendary Batista. The consensus, however, seemed to be that Angle was done with his in-ring career, as he was only wrestling sporadically when he returned.

It was the end of an era for Angle, who has since stuck to his retirement and been one of the few to do so. It is unlikely that we will see him in the ring again as he recently went through knee replacement surgery.

Angle suffered several nagging injuries throughout his 21-year-long professional wrestling career.

