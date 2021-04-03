"I hope one of you win" - Andrade picks favorites to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Andrade recently posted a tweet wishing any one of his five former WWE co-workers to win this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on next week's SmackDown.

The Battle Royal used to be a WrestleMania staple but things have changed a bit this year. The 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on WWE SmackDown. WWE on FOX posted the complete list of participants for the free-for-all on their official Twitter handle.

Andrade responded with his picks to win the contest. In his tweet, he tagged WWE Superstars Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik. Andrade hopes one of them ends up winning the entire Battle Royal contest. Check out his tweet below:

Andrade recently got released from WWE and is now looking for greener pastures.

Andrade competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2019

Andrade with several other stars at WrestleMania 35

Andrade was a participant in the 2019 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal that took place at WrestleMania 35. Andrade eliminated Apollo Crews during the match and ended up accidentally eliminating himself in the process. Braun Strowman was the last man standing when all was said and done.

Relive the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal from the #WrestleMania 35 Kickoff in its entirety, courtesy of @WWENetwork ▶️ https://t.co/TyZktiD57K pic.twitter.com/EC3jRX3RWl — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2021

Andrade was incredibly popular in WWE NXT and is also a former NXT Champion. He did fine for himself on the main roster and won the United States title on one occasion by defeating Rey Mysterio.

Andrade has made it clear that he would love to see one of his five former co-workers win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year.

Who should win the 2021 edition of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal? Sound off in the comments section below.