"I hope so" - Former WWE star comments on if Randy Orton would ever return to the ring (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Ken Anderson has shared his thoughts on Randy Orton's in-ring future amidst The Viper being away from the ring for over a year.

Orton last wrestled in May 2022, after which he went on a sabbatical to deal with his mounting back injuries. During this time, several reports emerged about his in-ring future, with many of them proving to be false. Finally, in a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Orton's father, Bob Orton Jr., provided some clarity, revealing doctors advised his son against getting back to the ring.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Ken Anderson wished for Orton's speedy recovery. The former WWE star also mentioned how The Viper was among the best wrestlers in the world.

"Man, I hope so. He's there in the top five as well in active wrestlers. I know he's inactive currently, but I would hope so [he returns]," said Ken Anderson. [24:28 - 24:40]

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Ken Anderson on Edge and Bryan Danielson's return after retirement

Furthermore, Anderson spoke about how stars like Edge and Bryan Danielson were able to mount comebacks even after retiring due to career-ending injuries. Similarly, Ken Anderson is also optimistic about Randy Orton's return.

"Never say never. Edge was never supposed to come back. I think he said he was mountain biking or something, and he fell off his bike, and he realized he didn't have this problem everybody told him he would have, which is what caused him to come back or realize he could come back. Bryan Danielson, he was able to come back. So never say never," said Ken Anderson. [24:55 - 25:20]

WWE @WWE In honor of the 20-year anniversary of the first RKO, look back at the 20 BEST ones from @RandyOrton In honor of the 20-year anniversary of the first RKO, look back at the 20 BEST ones from @RandyOrton! https://t.co/yoi02rknnu

Fans are rooting to see Randy Orton return to WWE sometime down the line for one final hurrah before hanging up his wrestling boots.

Whom do you want to see The Viper feud with upon his return? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

