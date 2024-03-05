"I do what I want" - IYO SKY receives a massive warning from Jade Cargill after their confrontation

IYO SKY has been put on notice by Jade Cargill. Taking to social media, the newly signed WWE star responded to a recent tweet by the Women's Champion.

SKY and Cargill crossed paths on the latest episode of SmackDown when the latter confronted Damage CTRL. Moments after Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley and rejoined SKY and The Kabuki Warriors, she was confronted by Cargill.

Taking to Twitter/X, Cargill put SKY on notice, calling out the reigning Women's Champion for her "sloppy" tactics

"I do what I want, like I always have. Your sloppy tactic's made it everyone’s business kid. Play the game RIGHT or don’t play at all." wrote Cargill

Dutch Mantell discussed Jade Cargill's confrontation with Damage CTRL

Jade Cargill's backstage confrontation with Damage CTRL got the WWE Universe talking.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell also provided his take on the segment, as he noted how massive the former TBS Champion looked next to IYO SKY and her stablemates.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell stated the following:

"That girl. How tall is she? Like, 6 feet, at least? Because she looked, those little Japanese girls looked like damn near midgets next to her. She is right there at it! But she is (tall)!"

After signing with WWE in 2023, Cargill finally made her highly awaited in-ring debut for the company during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She made the headlines after eliminating Nia Jax from the match. The former AEW star single-handedly lifted the former RAW Women's Champion.

Cargill was eventually eliminated by Liv Morgan from the Women's Rumble. However, it is safe to say that the 31-year-old is just getting started in WWE. It remains to be seen who her first singles opponent is going to be.

