Bianca Belair apparently had no idea about a historic Royal Rumble moment

Bianca Belair was one of the biggest headline-makers at the Royal Rumble PPV as the EST of WWE became the first black woman to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Bianca Belair is now in the history books, but the reality is that she knew nothing about the statistic going into the match. While talking to several journalists during a recent conference call, Bianca Belair reacted to her historic victory.

Bianca Belair explained that she takes the WWE platform very seriously and understands the importance of representation. However, Belair also admitted that she had no clue about the history she created. The former NXT Superstar was later informed backstage that she was the first black woman to win the Royal Rumble match.

"Being the first black woman to win the Royal Rumble match is an honor. I take my platform very seriously, and representation is a huge, huge thing, and I'm so glad that I can be a part of it. It will go down in the history books, and it is amazing but from that, what I pull is, I had no idea about that statistic until I got backstage when someone pulled me aside and told me that you're the first black woman to win a Royal Rumble match."

I want everyone to see that and use that as motivation: Bianca Belair's important message for the fans

Belair has a big takeaway for all her fans and followers. The Royal Rumble winner explained that she didn't focus on the history-making aspect but on her goals. Belair was herself, and her story should motivate everyone who wants to be monumentally successful.

"What I can pull from that is, I didn't even realize that I was creating history in the process of just trying to be unapologetically who I am and going after my goals. So, I just want to be that motivation from everyone else out there; you don't always have to go to the history books to find history. There is history within yourself. You can create your own history. There is history within your own family. Just by staying true to yourself and going after your own goals, you are creating history for yourself. So, I want everyone to see that and use that as motivation."

Bianca Belair will go to WrestleMania as the #1 contender for a Women's title, and she should ideally choose Sasha Banks as her opponent in the build-up to the show.

During the conference call, Belair also spoke about Rikishi and Mark Henry's comments, carrying Otis, her Royal Rumble moment with Naomi, and more.

