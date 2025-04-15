"I have no idea" - WWE veteran comments on former Bloodline member's WrestleMania 41 absence (Exclusive)

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline established itself as one of the greatest factions in WWE. However, the group has not been the same since Solo Sikoa took command, and many former members of the faction will not even be in action at The Showcase of the Immortals. Vince Russo recently commented on the subject.
Solo Sikoa rose to prominence when Roman Reigns went on hiatus following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. While Sikoa seemed set to be elevated to the main event scene, he has arguably faded into the shadows in the last few months. Moreover, he is not even scheduled to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Vince Russo talked about the same during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The former WWE writer noted that he had no idea behind the former Bloodline member's absence from the event's card.
"I have no idea. I don’t know. I can’t think for these guys. People ask me all the time but I can’t think for them. If Triple H were sitting in front of me, I would ask him the same exact questions you guys ask us because I don’t understand a lot of things." [From 1:08:26 onwards]
Solo Sikoa formed his own Bloodline after kicking out Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns from the group. However, only Jacob Fatu from his team will compete at WWE WrestleMania 41.
