"I have no idea" - WWE veteran comments on former Bloodline member's WrestleMania 41 absence (Exclusive)

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline established itself as one of the greatest factions in WWE. However, the group has not been the same since Solo Sikoa took command, and many former members of the faction will not even be in action at The Showcase of the Immortals. Vince Russo recently commented on the subject.

Ad

Solo Sikoa rose to prominence when Roman Reigns went on hiatus following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. While Sikoa seemed set to be elevated to the main event scene, he has arguably faded into the shadows in the last few months. Moreover, he is not even scheduled to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Vince Russo talked about the same during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The former WWE writer noted that he had no idea behind the former Bloodline member's absence from the event's card.

Ad

Trending

"I have no idea. I don’t know. I can’t think for these guys. People ask me all the time but I can’t think for them. If Triple H were sitting in front of me, I would ask him the same exact questions you guys ask us because I don’t understand a lot of things." [From 1:08:26 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Solo Sikoa formed his own Bloodline after kicking out Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns from the group. However, only Jacob Fatu from his team will compete at WWE WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More