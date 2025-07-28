"I can't imagine being Hulk Hogan" - WWE veteran gets candid about the legend (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan is considered one of the greatest names in not just WWE, but in the history of pro wrestling. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, this recognition came with its own problems.Hogan was rarely seen out of character, even when not in the ring, which helped him create a mythical aura around his presence. This, Vince Russo thought, was one of the most difficult parts of the Hulkamaniac's life. When discussing Hogan's life in the wake of his recent passing, the WWE veteran talked about how draining it would be to live as Hulk Hogan.Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained:&quot;I can't imagine being Hulk Hogan, and always having to be Hulk Hogan, and always having to be that persona. Everywhere he went, everybody, 'Hulk Hogan, Hulk Hogan, Hulk Hogan.' And, bro, to constantly live up to that 24/7, I don't think people understand. (...) Because people are expecting a certain something out of you and they are expecting you to be a certain way.&quot; [From 2:28]WWE veteran also talked about his relationship with Hulk HoganHulk Hogan apparently did not have a good relationship with Vince Russo, for which the latter blames Eric Bischoff.Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran explained that he was not on good terms with Eric Bischoff, who seemingly passed it on to Hulk Hogan because the two worked together a lot. He said:&quot;I think I would have had a great relationship with Hulk if it wasn't for Eric (Bischoff). There is no doubt in my mind. You know, Eric didn't like me, so, of course, he fed that to Hulk, and it made it very, very difficult. However, Chris, what I will remember is, there were times in TNA where I was on the phone with Hulk, one on one, just the two of us. And, bro, everytime I was on the phone with him, just the two of us, bro, he was always great to me.&quot; [0:57 onwards]Hulk Hogan passed away recently from health issues at the age of 71.If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.