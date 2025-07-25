  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • "I don't intend to fail" - Popular WWE Superstar shares warning ahead of championship match on SmackDown

"I don't intend to fail" - Popular WWE Superstar shares warning ahead of championship match on SmackDown

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 25, 2025 20:14 GMT
A still from SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
A still from SmackDown [Picture Courtesy: WWE.com]

A popular WWE Superstar has sent a warning message to his opponents ahead of a championship clash slated for Friday Night SmackDown. The upcoming edition of the blue brand airs from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, later tonight.

Ad

The WWE Tag Team Champions, The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, will put their titles on the line against a recently formed duo of Rey Fenix and Andrade. The two Mexican stars defeated the Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, and Fraxiom last week in a four-way battle to earn the opportunity to challenge Lumis and Gacy for the gold.

Earlier today, Rey Fenix took to his Instagram account to share the match graphics and wrote a message in English and Spanish heading into the championship bout. The luchador noted that it would be his first shot at a title since signing with the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year. He issued a warning to the champions, noting that he did not intend to be on the losing side.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Tonight is the night. First title shot and I don’t intend to fail, we will make our raza proud! Esto va por nuestra raza, los latinos y por nuestra bendita Lucha Libre. @andradealmas #Animo #MexaKing #MexaKings," he wrote.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Popular WWE Superstar pitches his dream match against Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix made his WWE debut earlier this year on the April 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It was almost three months after his real-life brother Penta's first appearance in the Stamford-based company. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions continue to perform on different brands.

Meanwhile, in a video posted on WWE's YouTube channel last month, Penta revealed his dream match would be a Mask vs. Mask clash with Rey Fenix. The RAW star added that losing his mask would mark the end of his wrestling career.

Ad
"My dream match is Mask vs. Mask—Penta vs. Rey Fenix. [Not with anybody else], I prefer vs. my brother in a real match with blood, with violence, with everything there, [and] with all passion in the ring. To be honest, if one day Penta loses the mask, it’s [the] finish of my career," he said.
Ad

You can check out the video below for Penta's comments:

youtube-cover

The two brothers have not crossed paths in WWE yet, and it remains to be seen if and when that will happen.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications