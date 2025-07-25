"I don't intend to fail" - Popular WWE Superstar shares warning ahead of championship match on SmackDown

A popular WWE Superstar has sent a warning message to his opponents ahead of a championship clash slated for Friday Night SmackDown. The upcoming edition of the blue brand airs from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, later tonight.The WWE Tag Team Champions, The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, will put their titles on the line against a recently formed duo of Rey Fenix and Andrade. The two Mexican stars defeated the Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, and Fraxiom last week in a four-way battle to earn the opportunity to challenge Lumis and Gacy for the gold.Earlier today, Rey Fenix took to his Instagram account to share the match graphics and wrote a message in English and Spanish heading into the championship bout. The luchador noted that it would be his first shot at a title since signing with the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year. He issued a warning to the champions, noting that he did not intend to be on the losing side.&quot;Tonight is the night. First title shot and I don’t intend to fail, we will make our raza proud! Esto va por nuestra raza, los latinos y por nuestra bendita Lucha Libre. @andradealmas #Animo #MexaKing #MexaKings,&quot; he wrote. You can check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPopular WWE Superstar pitches his dream match against Rey FenixRey Fenix made his WWE debut earlier this year on the April 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It was almost three months after his real-life brother Penta's first appearance in the Stamford-based company. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions continue to perform on different brands.Meanwhile, in a video posted on WWE's YouTube channel last month, Penta revealed his dream match would be a Mask vs. Mask clash with Rey Fenix. The RAW star added that losing his mask would mark the end of his wrestling career.&quot;My dream match is Mask vs. Mask—Penta vs. Rey Fenix. [Not with anybody else], I prefer vs. my brother in a real match with blood, with violence, with everything there, [and] with all passion in the ring. To be honest, if one day Penta loses the mask, it’s [the] finish of my career,&quot; he said. You can check out the video below for Penta's comments:The two brothers have not crossed paths in WWE yet, and it remains to be seen if and when that will happen.