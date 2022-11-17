WWE RAW is slowly but surely becoming a brand where only a strong faction can survive.

With groups like The O.C., Damage CTRL, and The Judgment Day running the show, it has dawned on a lot of WWE Superstars that they are better off in a group instead of running solo.

The Judgment Day has been using the numbers game to their advantage for months, with Rhea Ripley attacking multiple men on the RAW roster because they aren't willing to get physical with her.

Ripley was recently a guest on Wes Styles Radio Rock 96.7 to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her recent interactions with men on the WWE RAW roster, Ripley revealed that she's invited them to hit her back and has no issues getting physical with them just because they're men.

"I invite the boys to hit me back. It's not my fault that they don't," Rhea Ripley said. "So, I'm not going to hold back just because they are. I'm gonna pick them up. I'm gonna slam them. I'm gonna hit them. I'm gonna do anything that I want to do." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Rhea Ripley enjoys being a menace on WWE RAW

As The Judgment Day continues to rule over WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley has enjoyed being the enforcer of the group.

This is something Ripley takes great pride in, as she admitted that she's having a lot of fun being a menace right now on Monday Night RAW.

"I'm having a lot of fun being a menace, just going out there and being the enforcer [for the Judgement Day]," Rhea Ripley said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of Rhea Ripley's comments? Would you like to see Triple H book some intergender matches in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

