"I jumped out of my seat" - Wrestling veteran discusses Triple H's shocking motive behind Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble 2025. The star outlasted 29 other men to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Uso was the underdog heading into the match that boasted huge names such as John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, among others. However, the former Bloodline member showed fortitude as he eliminated Cena at the end to become the Royal Rumble winner.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter described how Jey Uso's surprising win made him jump out of his seat. The legendary journalist claimed WWE played heavily into the shock factor and pointed out that Triple H even mentioned it during the post-show press conference. Bill explained that the creative team wanted to surprise the fans, leading to the belief that the action was unpredictable.

"Oh, I was shocked. I jumped out of my seat. I believe in fooling people and everybody, the unexpected, is brilliant. Everybody thought it would be CM Punk, John Cena, or maybe Roman Reigns and the WWE, they even mentioned it in the press conference, Triple H mentioned that all the internet writers and everybody that thought they knew about it were all wrong. So, that part of it, a huge pop," said Apter. [From 4:01 onwards]

Jey Uso delivered an emotional promo on RAW this past week before a tense exchange with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Jey also mentioned that he would confront Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on SmackDown before deciding who to go against at The Show of Shows.

