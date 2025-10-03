"I just can't anymore" - Huge WWE star blows up after being left off major event

A major star has now blown up after being left off a big WWE event. The star has spoken up about it.WWE NXT and TNA are holding ShowDown next week in a special episode. Several matches are taking place, with the two companies competing against each other and represented by teams of stars. There are two Four-on-Four Survivor Series team matches, with men and women competing. Oddly enough, Jordynne Grace was not involved despite being one of the first-ever stars to be in WWE while signed with TNA.Now, the star has blown up about it and spoken up. She said that this was a situation that needed to be fixed and told Santino Marella and Ava. She added that there would have been no partnership, no cross-promotional champion, or anything at all, had it not been for her.&quot;Santino, Ava, there's a huge problem with Showdown next week. Here let me show you. I'm not on it. I was trying to bite my tongue. But I just can't anymore. There is no NXTNA without Jordynne Grace. There is no partnership. There are no cross-promotional champions. As a matter of fact, there is no ShowDown without me setting the stage for it two years ago. And you guys let your team captains pick your team members, and they chose wrong. And Santino, letting Kelani Jordan be your TNA Women's Captain after one TNA show? I'm going to refer you to my urologist because I'm extremely concerned about you. I'm going to say this as respectfully as I possibly can: you two need to fix this.&quot;It remains to be seen if Triple H decides to make a change to this as the head of creative.WWE and TNA have been in a big partnershipThe two companies have been collaborating for a considerable period. They have seen each other compete, and even with Trick Williams becoming the TNA World Champion while being an NXT star.Meanwhile, Kelani Jordan is also currently the TNA Knockouts World Champion.Joe Hendry has also appeared at WrestleMania as the surprise competitor to face Randy Orton.Please backlink this article for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.