"I just can't anymore" - Huge WWE star blows up after being left off major event

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Oct 03, 2025 01:37 GMT
The star has spoken up about it (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has spoken up about it (Credit: WWE.com)

A major star has now blown up after being left off a big WWE event. The star has spoken up about it.

WWE NXT and TNA are holding ShowDown next week in a special episode. Several matches are taking place, with the two companies competing against each other and represented by teams of stars. There are two Four-on-Four Survivor Series team matches, with men and women competing. Oddly enough, Jordynne Grace was not involved despite being one of the first-ever stars to be in WWE while signed with TNA.

Now, the star has blown up about it and spoken up. She said that this was a situation that needed to be fixed and told Santino Marella and Ava. She added that there would have been no partnership, no cross-promotional champion, or anything at all, had it not been for her.

"Santino, Ava, there's a huge problem with Showdown next week. Here let me show you. I'm not on it. I was trying to bite my tongue. But I just can't anymore. There is no NXTNA without Jordynne Grace. There is no partnership. There are no cross-promotional champions. As a matter of fact, there is no ShowDown without me setting the stage for it two years ago. And you guys let your team captains pick your team members, and they chose wrong. And Santino, letting Kelani Jordan be your TNA Women's Captain after one TNA show? I'm going to refer you to my urologist because I'm extremely concerned about you. I'm going to say this as respectfully as I possibly can: you two need to fix this."
WWE and TNA have been in a big partnership

The two companies have been collaborating for a considerable period. They have seen each other compete, and even with Trick Williams becoming the TNA World Champion while being an NXT star.

Meanwhile, Kelani Jordan is also currently the TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Joe Hendry has also appeared at WrestleMania as the surprise competitor to face Randy Orton.

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
