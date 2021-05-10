 ''I just didn’t expect it to happen in that fashion''- Former WWE Champion on beating Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre made history at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Brock Lesnar to become the second WWE Champion crowned in front of no crowd. Mankind was the first to pull off such a feat when he defeated The Rock during Halftime Heat in 1999.

McIntyre was a bit upset at not getting his crowning moment in front of an audience. However, he understood that he had been given a major opportunity by WWE.

The Scottish Warrior had won the 2020 Royal Rumble match and was set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in front of 80,000 fans. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 Pandemic struck. While McIntyre still got the chance to main-event WrestleMania, it had to be done in a never-before fashion.

Speaking on the The Rack Radio Show, the former WWE Champion discussed how he felt about beating Brock Lesnar to win his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36:

“That was the dream, to become WWE Champion, I just didn’t expect it to happen in that fashion,” McIntyre said. “Seven years of work, finally I win the WWE Royal Rumble, I get my guaranteed title match at the biggest show of the year, Wrestlemania. I challenge Brock Lensar, UFC Champion, multiple-time WWE Champion, an anomaly in our industry."

Drew McIntyre on the silver lining of facing Brock Lesnar with no fans

McIntyre talked about how excited he was ahead of the pandemic, picturing his WrestleMania moment. However, even with no crowd, he understood the gravity of the situation. WWE was the only 'gig' in town and it was up to him to provide fans with a moment of happiness by becoming the WWE Champion.

The 2-time WWE Champion commented on how his story leading up to WrestleMania 36 had a feel-good factor to it. The angle could put smiles on the faces of fans all over the world if he beat Brock Lesnar for the Championship.

Many fans believed that since McIntyre could not get his crowning moment in front of an audience last year, he would defeat Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. Unfortunately for McIntyre, WWE decided to keep the title on The All-Mighty at the Show of Shows.