"I just feel used" - Bianca Belair opens up about unplanned tag team match with 13-time champion

WWE star Bianca Belair had some mixed emotions after her matchup on the latest episode of SmackDown, where she teamed with Charlotte Flair.

The EST and The Queen were unlikely partners in a non-title tag match on SmackDown against the Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. The two stars seemed to be on the same page for a while, but this was too good to last. Just as Bianca had Green on her shoulders for the KOD, Charlotte tagged herself in and finished the match with a Big Boot.

Kayla Braxton caught up with Bianca Belair during SmackDown LowDown. The EST of WWE felt let down by how things panned out earlier in the evening. She suggested knowing all along that Charlotte Flair was not a team player and would take the spotlight during their match.

"Well, first of all, I didn't ask for Charlotte's help. I didn't want to tag with Charlotte. But you know what? It happened, and I'm like, 'Okay cool, this is what we're doing.' I started having some fun in there. We were getting it. Then, all of a sudden, Charlotte proved to be exactly who I knew she was gonna be. I had the win, I had the KOD and she came in. I just feel used. But you know what, it is what it is. We came out with the victory and now, it's on to SummerSlam." [From 1:30 - 2:00]

Bianca Belair turned her attention to SummerSlam

The longest-reigning Women's Champion of the Modern Era was quick to put the matchup behind her. During the same conversation, Bianca Belair shifted focus to SummerSlam and claimed that she was up against two of the most formidable women in the division.

"It's a triple threat match. I mean, it's every woman for themselves. So I'm not focusing on Asuka more, I'm not focusing on Charlotte more. I know exactly who each one of them are. Asuka is the champion, one of the most dangerous women in this division and Charlotte Flair is Charlotte Flair, that's enough said. So I know exactly who I'm dealing with and I'm gonna do what I gotta do and that's walk out as champion at SummerSlam." [From 2:16 - 2:40]

Bianca Belair will look to capture the gold in a high stakes triple threat match at The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

