"I just found him unreliable"- Former ECW star reveals what Paul Heyman was like to deal with

Former ECW star P.N. News recently opened up about his experience working with Paul Heyman. He praised Heyman's creativity, but he was also quick to point out how the former ECW boss was unreliable.

P.N. News briefly wrestled for ECW in 1999. He made his debut in September in a losing effort against Spike Dudley. He then lost a Loser Leaves Town match a couple weeks later. Heyman is the creative mind that helped ECW blaze a new trail during its heyday. He was widely seen as the face of the company, and he remains closely associated with it.

Former ECW star P.N. News was recently a guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. In the interview, P.N. News described what working with Paul Heyman was like. He stated that Heyman was "unreliable", especially when it came to financial matters. Likewise, P.N. News criticized the nature of how Heyman and ECW handled his Loser Leaves Town Match,

"Paulie was Paulie. I think he's a tremendous mind, he did a lot of stuff, but I just found him unreliable and you couldn't get a hold of him. Trying to work something out and getting money in your hand was a problem at times, and for me that was a bigger issue than anything. I was flying out of Atlanta in those days , and finally I just said I'll move back to Nebraska and do some stuff and then finally they just... I guess I didn't even know it , but it was a loser leaves town match in Atlanta where I got let go from ECW. They didn't even tell me it was a loser leaves town. Yeah, pretty backstabbing kind of thing."

Paul Heyman is currently the special counsel to WWE star Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in WWE

Roman Reigns returned to WWE last year at SummerSlam, where he attacked The Fiend and Braun Strowman after the finish of their Universal Championship match. Reigns then revealed that he was aligned with Paul Heyman. "The Tribal Chief" won the WWE Universal Championship at the Payback pay-per-view, and he's dominated WWE SmackDown ever since.

Roman Reigns is still holding the title, and he is set to defend it against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Heyman has been prominently featured throughout Reigns' dominant run on the blue brand.

There is 1 superstar who is, indeed, worthy of your worship. He is the #TribalChief of @WWE. He is the Reigns-ing Defending Undisputed #UniversalHeavyweightChampion. He is, in fact, better than all of you. He is the #HeadOfTheTable. He is @WWERomanReigns.pic.twitter.com/hRZ3UgP7LW — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 24, 2021

Paul Heyman is also the co-host of WWE Talking Smack. He regularly delivers remarkable promos that target various members of the blue brand. Clearly, Heyman is still thriving more than two decades after ECW closed.

