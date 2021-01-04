"I just got destroyed" - Keith Lee on the change to his entrance music

Keith Lee was one of the stars of NXT who were called up to WWE's main roster in 2020, and the former NXT Champion made his debut on RAW in August. However, there was backlash surrounding his first appearance on the Red brand, with fans confused over the changes to Keith Lee's entrance theme and ring gear.

Speaking to Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Keith Lee opened up about the fan reception to his RAW debut, and what went on behind the scenes:

"Originally, honestly, even I was a little perplexed. You get all the people who came up to Raw who still used their old music. Mind you, none of them did their own music. I'm the only one that did, so it would make more sense for me to be the one to keep using my music. However, that did not happen, so they asked me to use something else, and I did, and I tried to be as accommodating a possible by putting the front of the song on that track, and it just didn't vibe [laughs].

He continued:

It was rough, man! I did the best I could given the circumstances, and I was like, 'I just have to ride with this until I can figure something out.' Man, the way that blew up on the internet, it was like, 'I thought you guys were my friends! I think I'm starting to understand some things here.' Between the gear and the music, I just got destroyed."

Keith Lee wrote and performed his new WWE entrance music

With the situation being out of Keith Lee's hands, he decided to take the time to put something new together with WWE's music team:

"At that point, I didn't know I'd have to change music, so I had nothing ready. Over time, people backstage said, 'Hey, y'all have to let Keith do his thing' and eventually they said, 'Well, you think you can write something and maybe record it again?' I said, 'Yeah, just give me the OK.' It took a little time, but eventually, I wrote something and got with the music guys, and over a little bit of time, we put something together that I was happy with, even though the one I'm using right now is actually a different version than what I wanted to use. For what it is, I'm very happy to have something I at least wrote and performed.”

Keith Lee faces Drew McIntyre for McIntyre's WWE Championship tonight, on the Legend's Night edition of Monday Night Raw.