"I just knew I had to get to the E.R." - Wrestling veteran opens up about his recent cancer diagnosis

Cancer can be a challenging diagnosis to deal with, even for the toughest of wrestling veterans. BLK Jeez was confronted with the reality of a cancer diagnosis recently after he was forced to go to the emergency room due to health issues.

Jeez is an NWA regular, but before that, he had a lengthy wrestling career. He was a big part of Combat Zone Wrestling for multiple years and wrestled in Chikara. He also wrestled in IMPACT Wrestling, among other promotions.

Jeez even wrestled in WWE once. He was part of a two-on-one Handicap match against Ryback to help put the wrestler over.

The veteran was on The Wise Men podcast, where they spoke about his unfortunate cancer diagnosis. Jeez was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that can cause bone damage.

He described how he thought he was just having back pain and wanted to avoid going to the doctor.

"Multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of the plasma cells. So basically, what this cancer does, it causes bone damage and it leads to bone fractures. Originally, what I thought was happening is I was having a really bad back issue. It’s common [in wrestling], and a lot of us athletes, we sort of gauge how we feel. I guess we can be a bit stubborn as far as going to the doctor. Are we able to move? Yeah, we good. Can we walk? Yeah, we good." [H/T Fightful]

Then, when the situation was not resolved, he realized that he needed to go to the emergency room.

It was there that the wrestler would get his diagnosis.

"But then it got go the point where everything that I would normally try when I was injured just wasn’t working. I just knew I had to get to the E.R. So we went to the E.R., got blood work done, and that’s when it came up, and I was diagnosed with this April 1, I think it was. So it hasn’t been a long time, but to me, it feels like forever," Jeez said.

A GoFundMe has been started in his name since the diagnosis.

We at Sportskeeda wish BLK Jeez the best in his fight against cancer.

