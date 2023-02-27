"I just couldn't make it happen" - WWE officials allegedly shot down The Miz's pitch to face Hall of Famer at WrestleMania

It is WrestleMania season, and every WWE Superstar wants to have their moment in the spotlight. The Miz recently revealed a rejected 'Mania moment that he pitched back in 2014, which included the returning Ultimate Warrior.

The former WWE Champion has made it very public that he grew up as a big fan of the Warrior and was, therefore, like many keen to see his hero back in the company for one last run.

During a recent TikTok Q&A, The A-Lister detailed an idea he had for WrestleMania 29, which took place in New York City.

"This was an idea that I had that I really wanted to do but I just couldn’t make it happen. So when I was Intercontinental Champion and I wanted to make the title relevant and prestigious. [...] As time progressed I noticed that I beaten a lot of the Intercontinental Champions and WrestleMania was coming up. I wanted a gauntlet lumberjack match. [...] It would be four different former Intercontinental Champions and one in the ring and I would have to go through a gauntlet match defeating all of them. And I would do that successfully at WrestleMania," said The Miz.

The two-time Grand Slam Champion continued:

"And in the end when I defeat the last person in that gauntlet lumberjack match, what would happen, Ultimate Warrior’s music would hit, and he would run down, hit me with three clotheslines, do a slash and hit 1 2 3 and beat me for the Intercontinental Championship." [From 0:20 to 01:52]

After being inducted into the 2014 WWE Hall of Fame and appearing on RAW two days later, The Ultimate Warrior would sadly pass away the next day at the age of just 54.

The Miz celebrates an important WWE anniversary

Having been in the company for almost 20 years, the 42-year-old has had many major wins in the ring, which have seen him become one of the most successful superstars of all time.

The Miz recently took to social media to commemorate the second anniversary of his WWE Championship win over Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber.

"Two years ago," tweeted the A-Lister.

Despite having a shaky start to his WWE career, The Miz has gone on to become a two-time WWE Champion, a Money In the Bank winner, and also has main evented WrestleMania.

