"I am just really sorry" - WWE veteran goes off on Triple H-led creative team (Exclusive)

While WWE is currently on one of the hottest runs in its history, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not impressed with the Triple H-led creative team's work. Russo feels the people in charge are doing a "pi**-poor" job.

Vince Russo has been critical of WWE programming over the last several years, citing a lack of long-term storylines and character development. Russo himself worked with the global juggernaut in the 1990s and was the lead writer during the famous Attitude Era.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo said WWE was struggling to deliver good shows despite having experienced people like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and others in its ranks.

"We just have to be honest. There are a lot of people at that company who have been in spots for a very, very long time. We just gotta be honest. There are a lot of people there who don’t know what they are doing. The loss of Vince McMahon, a leader, a true leader, is so evident by watching these shows. You’re watching these shows, and you know, you got Triple H, you got Shawn, you got Road Dogg, you got Paul Heyman, you got Michael Hayes."

Russo added that the lack of a leader like Vince McMahon was evident.

"I just laid out 300 years of experience. You have these people, and you guys are doing a pi**-poor job, man. I am just really sorry. Every week, when I watch these shows, I question whether you know what you’re doing or not." [From 33:33 onwards]

Vince McMahon stepped down from his positions in WWE in 2022. He was replaced by Triple H as the head of the creative department. McMahon later resigned as TKO Group's Executive Chairman in January 2024.

