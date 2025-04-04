"I was just in a shock" - WWE's decision to not renew 37-year-old star's contract left her 'dumbfounded'

A popular star has opened up about receiving WWE's call informing her that her contract would not be renewed. Carmella revealed she was dumbfounded when she received the call.

Carmella no longer works for World Wrestling Entertainment. Her contract with the Stamford-based promotion ended in February, with the company deciding not to renew it.

In a new interview on the Tamron Hall Show, Carmella discussed in detail the dreaded call she received from WWE. The 37-year-old star said the following:

"In that call, they said my contract was up in about 13 days and that they would not be renewing it. That's it, yeah. And they didn't give me a reason... obviously I'm assuming it's because I'm not... at the time, I was so dumbfounded, I had no idea what to even say. I was just in a shock. And then later, they put me in touch with legal. That was the only thing they did." [8:00-8:24]

Carmella had made a massive pitch to WWE

While speaking to New York Post Sports, Carmella revealed that she had pitched to work with Pretty Deadly as the duo's manager. She further said the young guns loved her idea.

"I pitched to work with Pretty Deadly," Carmella said. "I had reached out to them first. They loved the idea. They were all on board. We came up with different ideas and pitches and storylines. That's when I was talking to the head writer about these ideas that we had. They were doing a musical at that time and pitching this musical, and the musical was gonna bomb, and then I was gonna come up and show up."

Several stars have made their way back to WWE under Triple H's regime in recent times. Carmella's fans would love to see her make a comeback someday for another stint with the company.

