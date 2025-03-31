Former Women's Champion almost returned to WWE as Pretty Deadly's manager

Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have appeared on WWE SmackDown since receiving their main roster call-up in 2023. In a recent interview, Carmella revealed she pitched an idea to work with the duo.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion's contract expired in February after 12 years in WWE. She later claimed the company "completely ghosted" her after holding talks about becoming the manager of a tag team in 2024.

Speaking to New York Post Sports, Carmella confirmed the tag team was Pretty Deadly. She also elaborated on how the storyline would have played out.

"I pitched to work with Pretty Deadly," Carmella said. "I had reached out to them first. They loved the idea. They were all on board. We came up with different ideas and pitches and storylines. That's when I was talking to the head writer about these ideas that we had. They were doing a musical at that time and pitching this musical, and the musical was gonna bomb, and then I was gonna come up and show up." [9:07 – 9:31]

Prince and Wilson are former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champions. On the March 28 episode of SmackDown, they unsuccessfully challenged The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship in their home country of England.

Carmella's possible future alliance with Pretty Deadly

In the same interview, Carmella said she would like to return to WWE if she wrestles again one day.

The 37-year-old unexpectedly joined forces with male stars James Ellsworth, R-Truth, and Reggie during her main roster run. Moving forward, she thinks a possible alliance with Pretty Deadly could still happen.

"I was so excited," Carmella continued. "I just felt like it would have been the perfect mesh of all of our characters. I love working with characters like R-Truth and James Ellsworth. To me, the more ridiculous, the better, and they're so all about their character that I just feel it would have worked so well. Everyone was on board. Everyone really liked it. So, who knows, maybe someday in the future." [9:32 – 10:01]

Carmella has not wrestled since competing in an untelevised 10-woman tag team match at Madison Square Garden in March 2023. In November of the same year, she gave birth to her first child with WWE announcer Corey Graves.

