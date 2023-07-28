"I just soaked in that moment" - 21-year-old WWE star recalls appearing in Royal Rumble match (Exclusive)

WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez recently looked back at appearing in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

Perez is one of the most promising talents in all of WWE today, who has become a major player in WWE's women's division in no time. At 21, she's already a former NXT Women's Champion and seems destined for big things in the future.

One of the biggest moments of her career came at Royal Rumble 2023, where she showed up at number eight during the Women's Rumble match. Though Perez lasted just over four minutes before being eliminated, the fact that WWE chose to have her appear in the match indicates the promotion views her highly.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Roxanne Perez recalled being informed about her participation in the Royal Rumble match. She added that she had jitters moments before she was to make her entrance during the bout.

"When they told me I was gonna be a part of the Royal Rumble, within a year of me being here was so insane to me, and I can still feel that feeling I had when I was in Gorilla and I was about to come out, and the timer was counting down. It was crazy. And I just soaked in that moment as much as I could," said Roxanne Perez. [4:45 - 5:07]

Check out the full video below:

Roxanne Perez wants to main-event WrestleMania with fellow WWE NXT star Cora Jade

Elsewhere in the interview, Roxanne Perez spoke about how the current NXT roster would dominate WWE's landscape for years to come. The 21-year-old performer also boldly predicted that she would headline a WrestleMania show in the future against her former tag team partner turned rival, Cora Jade.

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," said Roxanne Perez. [19:55 - 20:11]

For now, Perez is focused on her highly-anticipated clash Weapons Wild match against Blair Davenport, which would go down at NXT: The Great American Bash.

Great American Bash is available exclusively on Peacock on July 30 at 8 pm ET.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

