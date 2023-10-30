"I just don't think Roman Reigns is ready to lose yet" - WWE Superstar feels LA Knight might fall short at Crown Jewel 2023 (Exclusive)

Mr. Stone feels Roman Reigns might not drop his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he takes on LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023.

The Tribal Chief's first title defense since SummerSlam 2023 would go down against Knight at the November 4th show. The Megastar has emerged as one of the biggest babyfaces in all of wrestling, and it's safe to assume the Riyadh crowd will be on his side when he steps inside the ring with The Bloodline leader.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mr. Stone was asked to predict the outcome of the Undisputed Universal Title match. The NXT star first praised LA Knight, revealing how they go a long way back and that it was only a matter of time before he became the prominent star he is today.

"I've known LA Knight for very long. Been in the ring with him, been outside the ring with him, partied with him, but we won't get into that right now. He's a wild guy, and everyone close to him always knew how talented he was. Always knew how great he's been; it was only a matter of time before he blew up like he is. What a big opportunity in the main event at Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns. It's a very big thing when you have that momentum. He's got the fans behind that work wonders," Mr. Stone said.

However, Mr. Stone then added that Roman Reigns was at the top of his game currently and that he didn't see him dropping his gold anytime soon.

"God, but Roman Reigns is so good. If I was a betting man, as much as I hate to say this because he's my friend, I'm picking Reigns. He's too good, and I think he's at the point of being untouchable. I just don't think Roman Reigns is ready to lose yet." [10:01 - 10:52]

Bill Apter also thinks Roman Reigns would win at Crown Jewel 2023

On the recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter spoke about how LA Knight was sure to get a grand reception from the crowd at Crown Jewel.

However, he doesn't feel Knight was on Reigns' level yet and that he had little chance of walking out of the event as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

"Roman Reigns, but LA Knight is gonna get a great reaction, and it's gonna be an electrifying match, but I don't see LA Knight winning. If we are looking at this statistically like it was a boxing match or something, I don't think LA Knight is at the level of Reigns," said Bill Apter.

It remains to be seen how things pan out at Crown Jewel 2023 and whether LA Knight could stun fans by dethroning Roman Reigns.

