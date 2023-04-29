“I just think that it's time” - Former WWE Superstar believes surprising member of the Street Profits could turn heel

Coming off a big win at WrestleMania 39, Street Profits have done it all in WWE as a tag team, including becoming Tag Team Triple Crown Champions by winning every single title the company has in the division. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believes it's time to split them up.

Street Profits were one of the few bright teams affected by the long reign of The Usos, but they have mostly remained a favorite among fans. Montez Ford, in particular, is considered by most to be the 'star' of the group.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer not only revealed that he hopes to see Street Profits split in the upcoming WWE Draft, but also that Angelo Dawkins could potentially make a great heel:

"I would like to see — and I'm a big fan of them, I think they have so much charisma — I would like to see The Street Profits break up," said Dreamer. "They don't need to turn on each other, though I think Dawkins could be a great heel, [I] don't want to see them feud [against each other]."

Tommy Dreamer further addressed the potential star power of Montez Ford, before stating:

"I just think that it's time to put them up in two separate brands, and if they don't succeed, you do a Dudley Boyz and bring them back together, but apart, we want to see something because WWE needs new superstars, and not new superstars within the developmental system." (H/T WrestlingInc.)

Angelo Dawkins claims that the WWE stars would never turn on one another

Angelo Dawkins has often been lost in the shuffle in conversations because of how high everyone seems to be on his tag team partner. While there are all the makings for a storyline on WWE TV that comes down to a Dawkins heel turn on Ford, the former recently revealed that there is no way for it to happen:

"Nah. Never. Never. We brothers till the end bro. We always gonna support each other no matter what, man. We always got each other's back. We ain't never turning." (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling)

The first night of the Draft will take place tonight on WWE SmackDown, and is set to continue next week on Monday Night RAW.

