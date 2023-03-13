"We ain't never turning" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion dismisses a major potential rivalry

Over the course of a seven-year partnership, former WWE Tag Team Champions Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have together been part of some memorable moments. Ford has been destined for the top spot for a while now owing to his incredible in-ring work.

Several rumors in recent times have suggested, however, that The Street Profits will split up and Montez Ford will be pushed to the moon. This isn't surprising, as members of tag teams and factions in WWE usually end up feuding with each other, with a few notable exceptions.

Angelo Dawkins recently spoke on the Attitude Era podcast, where the 32-year-old debunked the idea of entering a feud with a babyface/heel dynamic against his tag team partner. When asked if there were any plans for one of them to turn on the other, Dawkins asserted:

"Nah. Never. Never. We brothers till the end bro. We always gonna support each other no matter what, man. We always got each other's back. We ain't never turning. [19:48-20:00]

Montez Ford also recently spoke on the possibility of facing Angelo Dawkins in a WrestleMania match.

Whilst the duo won't be able to do it this year, it won't be out of the realm of possibility for them to face each other down the line, potentially for a title.

Angelo Dawkins names WWE stars that influenced him

The WWE RAW star recently listed a plethora of names that have made an impression on him over the years.

Angelo Dawkins named several stars from the Attitude Era, then labeled Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Rey Mysterio as the 2000s' Attitude Era guys.

"Booker T, Rikishi, Too Cool, Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, The Rock obviously, Billy Gunn, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, big Undertaker fan, big Kane fan," Dawkins began. "I grew up pretty much watching all of them, and it was so good. Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton... Yeah, 2000 Attitude Era I'd say. 2009 Randy was off the chain but, Randy is definitely one of the dudes I watched a lot. Obviously, Dolph Ziggler, you know? We got a long-standing history of being Ohio boys, amateur wrestlers." [16:20-17:28]

Do you think Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford should have a one-on-one feud in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

