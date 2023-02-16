Former WWE Tag Team Champion opens up about the possibility of facing his partner in a championship match at WrestleMania 39

Tag teams in WWE often find themselves at crossroads, where they eventually have to split on account of pursuing a singles career. The company has utilized such readymade stories for compelling television on many occasions.

Even on The Grandest Stage of Them All, we have seen it in the past. Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero opened WrestleMania 21, while Shawn Michaels versus John Cena closed WrestleMania 23. The former duo were even Tag Team Champions at the time.

On the road to WrestleMania 39, Montez Ford has found the biggest opportunity of his career yet. He will walk into the Elimination Chamber along with four other contenders to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Not only will it be the first singles title Ford wins in WWE should he prevail, but he could also potentially face his tag partner at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The 32-year-old stated that he wishes to challenge Angelo Dawkins for a title match at WrestleMania 39 following the Premium Live Event in Montreal on February 18. According to Ford, it's all about Street Profits collectively.

“This week when I was talking to him [Dawkins], I said, ‘Look man. I’m going ham in the Chamber and I’m gonna go so ham to the point I have that much utmost confidence and ability in myself that I will walk out as a new US Champion.’ And I said, ‘It’s always about us.’ So I said, ’Since it’s always about us, when I win the Elimination Chamber, you be the first person that I hope or I wanna challenge to defend my title." (H/T Cageside Seats)

He added a bit of trivia as to what happened the last time "WrestleMania went Hollywood."

"And what better way to do it than WrestleMania. Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio did it as Tag Team Champions back when WrestleMania went Hollywood, right? And guess what we are now, we in SoFi.” (H/T Cageside Seats)

𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 @MontezFordWWE T-MINUS SIX DAYS UNTIL I WILL BE THE NEXT UNITED STATES CHAMPION, CAUSE I’M GOING HAM IN THE CHAMBER. WE SHALL CELEBRATE IN THE FIELDS, & I AM TWEETING IN ALL CAPS SO YOU KNOW HOW SERIOUS I AM & CAUSE I WANT RETWEETS DUH. T-MINUS SIX DAYS UNTIL I WILL BE THE NEXT UNITED STATES CHAMPION, CAUSE I’M GOING HAM IN THE CHAMBER. WE SHALL CELEBRATE IN THE FIELDS, & I AM TWEETING IN ALL CAPS SO YOU KNOW HOW SERIOUS I AM & CAUSE I WANT RETWEETS DUH. https://t.co/QDAj87RtV8

Big E is all praise for the WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champion

Big E appeared on WWE's The Bump last week, and when asked about Montez Ford, he had nothing but high praise for the Street Profits man. The former WWE Champion proclaimed that Ford 'has screamed star for a long time.'

"It's hard not to be a Montez guy, man. You talk about somebody who has all the tools, charismatic as hell, absurdly athletic, he has everything man. So it's about time for Montez to get his. So I'm excited to see his rise, to see his run. Talk about a star, the guy has screamed star for a long time. It's time to get Montez cooking." (H/T Sportskeeda)

