Montez Ford teases something spectacular at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is coming live on February 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

This year will feature an Elimination Chamber match contested for the United States Championship for the first time. Austin Theory has to go through five of the best WWE Superstars in order to walk into WrestleMania 39 as the US champion.

Street Profits' Montez Ford qualified for the Chamber bout by defeating Elias on the February 6th edition of Monday Night RAW. The 32-year-old athlete has made a career out of utilizing his high-flying prowess, and ahead of entering the Chamber for the first time in his career, Ford had this to say:

“Six competitors with different contrasting styles and different hunger in the Chamber at the exact same time. And I think it’s very exciting and you know, I’m not gonna sit here and be biased or anything, but I’ll tell you one thing. This weekend is going to be the weekend where if the Chamber hasn’t been put on notice before, of how destructive and how many different things can happen inside of it, I guarantee you after this weekend it’ll definitely be a different conversation when it comes to Elimination Chamber.” [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Despite recent betting odds suggesting that Austin Theory will retain the US title in the world of wrestling, anything is possible. Montez Ford walking out of the Chamber as the new champion could strike a chord with fans all over the world.

Montez Ford sends bold message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

The former WWE Tag Team Champion recently posted a tweet in which he guaranteed to walk out of the Elimination Chamber as the new United States Champion. If he does win, it will mark Montez Ford's first singles title in WWE.

"T-MINUS SIX DAYS UNTIL I WILL BE THE NEXT UNITED STATES CHAMPION, CAUSE I'M GOING HAM IN THE CHAMBER. WE SHALL CELEBRATE IN THE FIELDS, & I AM TWEETING IN ALL CAPS SO YOU KNOW HOW SERIOUS I AM & CAUSE I WANT RETWEETS DUH," Ford wrote.

Do you think Montez Ford could become the new United States Champion? Voice your opinions in the comments section below.

