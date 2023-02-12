"Let him bury them" - Vince Russo on how WWE should book top RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently explained how WWE should only rarely have Austin Theory defend his United States Championship and instead have him bury other talents on commentary.

Since winning the title at Survivor Series: WarGames, Austin Theory has gone from strength to strength to become one of RAW's biggest stars. The 25-year-old star carries himself like a main eventer and never looks out of place while competing with bonafide legends like Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said WWE should have Theory defend his title only once a month and not overexpose him.

He added that Austin Theory must be present in the commentary box for the other matches, where he buries the performers involved. The former WWE writer feels that having Theory defend his title occasionally will make his matches seem vital.

"Bring back that old BS Championship clause where not only he has to defend the title once a month, bro he's only wrestling once a month. Put him on color [commentary] for everyone's matches, and let him bury them. And when every time you get to that one match every month, it's gonna be a big deal! Do some different stuff, do some old-school heel stuff, bro," added Vince Russo. (9:52 - 10:25)

WWE CCO Triple H has high praise for Austin Theory

A couple of weeks back, in an interview, Triple H went out of his way to shower massive praise on Austin Theory. The Game went as far as to say that the United States Champion had the potential to become one of the biggest stars in the business. The Chief Content Officer lauded Theory for listening to fans and adapting his game accordingly.

"Do I think he has all the potential to be one of the biggest stars in the business? Absolutely. What determines that? A lot of that is up to him now. You give him little bits of things here and there and he's improving his game and he's smart (...) He listens to the crowd, he listens to the people. He sees all the stuff that's going on, and he adapts his game on a regular basis," said Triple H.

Austin Theory will face the biggest challenge of his United States Championship reign so far when he defends his gold against five competitors at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The RAW Superstar will face Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest inside the steel structure.

