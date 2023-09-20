"I just don't want her to shoot herself in the foot" - Al Snow on rising star's upcoming WWE tryout (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Al Snow recently spoke about OVW star HollyHood Haley J participating in the upcoming WWE tryouts.

Haley J was featured in the Netflix documentary Wrestlers, which followed Snow trying to run Ohio Valley Wrestling with a crew of talents. HollyHood Haley J's journey in the wrestling business was one of the key focuses of the series.

A few days back, it was reported that the OVW star was among the bunch who would be participating in the upcoming WWE tryouts in Florida.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Al Snow mentioned that Haley J was a charismatic performer and would make it big in the wrestling business.

The WWE legend believes even if HollyHood Haley J fell short of making it to the global juggernaut this time, she would get another shot at it down the line.

"I saw her, Haley, from Day 1, and I thought she had an amazing amount of charisma. She has a very strong personality. I have always thought she had a lot of talent and potential, but she's just very young and very immature, and I just don't want her to shoot herself in the foot. If it doesn't work on this tryout, I know she'll get another chance. I know she's more than capable of going up there and taking advantage of that platform and elevating herself to be a star," said Al Snow. [27:35 - 28:12]

Al Snow on Vince McMahon selling WWE

A few days back, in an interview, Al Snow mentioned just how surprised he was to see Vince McMahon let go of the empire he built over the decades.

The wrestling legend also went as far as to call McMahon a genius for the deal he struck with Endeavor as he sold the company for a price higher than its valuation.

"I thought I would never live to see the day that Vince McMahon would sell the company," Snow said. "I think that it speaks to the genius that is Vince McMahon. I know that a lot of people don't want to hear that, but you've got to respect the man."

Following Endeavor's official takeover of WWE's operations a few days back, several layoffs occurred in the company's various office departments.

