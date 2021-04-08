Kurt Angle reveals why WWE rejected a new Team Angle 

It's a known fact that Kurt Angle's most recent WWE run could have panned out quite differently had the original plans gone through. One of the ideas pitched by Kurt Angle himself was to reform Team Angle with two new members.

Kurt Angle opened up about his plan and why it never came to fruition in the WWE during an 'Ask Kurt Anything' Q&A session on AdFreeShows.com.

Kurt Angle was asked by a listener whether there were any plans to have a reformed Team Angle with Jason Jordan and Chad Gable.

The Olympic gold medalist revealed that he wanted to manage both Gable and Jordan, but WWE officials ignored the plan as time passed. Angle even reminded WWE management about the creative possibility on multiple occasions, but Jason Jordan's unfortunate neck injury changed the company's course of action.

"I brought it up, and they kind of let it go by the wayside. But I kept reminding them, and I think they would have eventually done it. I think I would have managed both Gable and Jordan, but Jordan did get injured."

Kurt Angle saw no logic in managing one wrestler, and WWE dropped the plan altogether.

"When he got injured, I think the idea fell apart through the table and there was no other, you know, other wrestler (to fill the spot). Just managing one wrestler wouldn't be a team, so you have to manage at least two wrestlers to make it a team. Since Jason got injured, I think that fell by the wayside and it wasn't going to happen. I wish it would have, though."

Kurt Angle was originally slated to face Jason Jordan at WrestleMania 35

Kurt Angle was revealed as the storyline father of Jason Jordan, and the original booking plan was for the WWE Hall of Famer to face his "son" at WrestleMania 35.

Jason Jordan suffered what is widely believed to be a career-ending injury, and the unforeseen development left WWE's writing team with no option but to take a different path.

The original Team Angle had Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas, and the faction had stints in WWE and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

A new-look Team Angle with The Olympic Hero and former American Alpha members will sadly always remain a fantasy scenario.

