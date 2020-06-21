Kurt Angle finally reveals how his storyline with Jason Jordan may have ended

Kurt Angle revealed the endgame of his storyline with his 'son' Jason Jordan.

Did WWE plan a match between the storyline father-son duo?

Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle shared his thoughts about various topics during a recent Q&A session on his Facebook page. The former WWE Champion was specifically asked about how his storyline with Jason Jordan would have ended, had the former American Alpha not gotten injured.

Angle's response was direct and to the point. He stated that the most likely outcome would have been a match against his storyline son at WrestleMania.

Jason Jordan's pro wrestling career has been one unfortunate story. Jordan was destined for greatness, or at least, that was the plan from WWE's point of view when he was revealed to be Kurt Angle's storyline son.

However, Jordan's serious neck injury came to the fore in February 2018, and he was subsequently written off TV to facilitate surgery.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion underwent a surgery termed as the minimally invasive posterior cervical microdiscectomy. WWE noted that he would be out of action for a year. Sadly enough, Jordan has still not been cleared to return to action, and the belief is that is in-ring career is pretty much done.

Jordan was hired as a backstage producer in September 2018 and based on the backstage reports that have been doing the rounds ever since, he has excelled in his new off-screen role.

As for Angle, the Olympic Gold medalist was originally scheduled to face Jason Jordan at WrestleMania 35. Jordan's injury forced WWE to rewrite the plans, and his spot was handed to Baron Corbin - who went on to retire Angle at WrestleMania.

Will Kurt Angle get rehired by WWE?

Advertisement

Kurt Angle was one of the many talents who was released from the WWE as part of the company's extensive cost-cutting operation.

Angle did return as the special guest referee for Matt Riddle's Pit Fight match against Timothy Thatcher in NXT. The WWE Hall of Famer was also featured as part of a pre-taped segment on RAW in which he hyped up the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever between Randy Orton and Edge leading up to the Backlash PPV.

Kurt Angle is one of the names rumored to be rehired by WWE, but there is no confirmation or update regarding the same at this point.