"I kicked John Cena in the face that day" - 33-year-old female star reflects on huge moment for her with the 16-time World Champion

John Cena is one of the biggest WWE stars ever. A match against The Cenation Leader is something that every performer fondly remembers. The same happened with Zelina Vega when images of a mixed tag team match from five years ago recently made the rounds on Twitter.

During his pro wrestling career, John Cena has achieved a lot, defeating several top names. Many wrestlers believe a match against the Hollywood sensation could take their career to the next level. In 2023, he faced up-and-coming stars such as Austin Theory and Solo Sikoa at premium live events.

The former WWE Champion teamed up with Becky Lynch to take on Zelina Vega and Andrade in a mixed tag team match five years ago. Images from the contest recently resurfaced on Twitter/X, and Vega reacted to the post, mentioning how happy she was that day.

"Yep :) that was someee day! I kicked John Cena in the face that day. Tell 8 year old me THAT!" Vega wrote.

Vega is currently a part of the SmackDown roster, making waves alongside her LWO stablemates.

Who did John Cena face in his last match?

Cena made a heroic return to WWE in September 2023. He was a constant attraction on weekly shows for two months. During that time, he competed in a tag team match in India along with Seth Rollins against Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

He reignited his feud with The Bloodline during the run, which saw him team up with LA Knight to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane 2023. Cena and Knight emerged victorious in the bout, setting up a match between the 16-time World Champion and The Enforcer.

The two WWE Superstars faced each other at Crown Jewel 2023. The match marked the veteran's final bout in WWE so far. To the disappointment of many fans, The Cenation Leader lost to Sikoa.

