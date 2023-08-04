"I wasn't kicked out" - Kayla Braxton comments after leaving popular WWE show

WWE personality Kayla Braxton recently confirmed her exit from The Bump. Taking to Instagram, she commented on her departure and clarified that it was purely her own decision to leave.

Braxton signed with WWE back in 2016 and has previously worked as a ring announcer. She was the host of The Bump for the last four years and was crucial in the growth of the show.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Braxton uploaded a story where she claimed that it wasn't possible for her to be in the Bump studio on a weekly basis. Hence, she opted to leave the show and create an opportunity for someone else.

"Haha clever caption but I wasn't kicked out. I made the decision to step down since I can't be in the studio each week. And I thought it was time to give someone else the opportunity to host that show since I was fortunate to do it the last 4 years. Appreciate all the support," wrote Braxton.

Check out a screengrab of Braxton's Instagram story:

Kayla Braxton commented on leaving The Bump in her final appearance on the show

This week's episode of WWE's The Bump marked the final host appearance of Kayla Braxton. Speaking on the show, she confirmed that Megan Morant will be replacing her.

Braxton did add that she won't be leaving the show entirely and will be making "cool" content for it on a weekly basis. She said:

"Being in WWE now for nearly seven years, there has been a lot of growth, been a lot of change, all for the good. So I'm really excited, this will be my final day as the host of WWE's The Bump. I'm not leaving the show, I'm still going to be doing some cool content that will be rolling into the show every single week. But, in the meantime, I am very pleased to tell you that Megan Morant will be filling my spot."

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE pic.twitter.com/T7KPXp8kYy Waking up this morning to all your messages after yesterday’s announcement has warmed my heart. 🥰 Can’t wait to bring ya some new and exciting content! In the meantime, I’ll see you tomorrow night on Smackdown and then I’ll be back on the kickoff show desk for Summerslam!

Braxton added:

"240 episodes. I was really honored to get to come on here on the ground floor to what it is today. I know it is only going to grow even further, but all of your support every single week has meant the absolute world. And I'm not going away!"

It now remains to be seen what Braxton's new role in WWE is going to be going forward.

Will you miss seeing Kayla Braxton on The Bump? Sound off in the comment section.