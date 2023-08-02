32-year-old set to be replaced on weekly WWE show

A 32-year-old star has announced their departure from a weekly WWE show.

Kayla Braxton signed with the company in 2016 and served as a ring announcer in NXT. She appeared at her first premium live event at Backlash 2017 as a backstage interviewer. She has been one of the hosts of WWE's The Bump for some time but announced her departure today.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Kayla Braxton announced that today was her final show as host, and Megan Morant would be taking over.

"Being in WWE now for nearly seven years, there has been a lot of growth, been a lot of change, all for the good. So I'm really excited, this will be my final day as the host of WWE's The Bump. I'm not leaving the show, I'm still going to be doing some cool content that will be rolling into the show every single week. But, in the meantime, I am very pleased to tell you that Megan Morant will be filling my spot," said Kayla Braxton. [08:17 - 08:43]

Kayla Braxton added that it was an honor to help establish the show over the years and believes it will continue growing.

"240 episodes. I was really honored to get to come on here on the ground floor to what it is today. I know it is only going to grow even further, but all of your support every single week has meant the absolute world. And I'm not going away!" she added. [09:00 - 09:12]

Megan Morant comments on becoming the new host of WWE's The Bump

Megan Morant had some kind words for Kayla Braxton after being named the new co-host of WWE's The Bump.

Morant donated a kidney in July to ensure that her former boss' wife was eligible to advance in the National Kidney Registry's joint donor program. She worked with for the New England Patriots and appeared on CBS Sports Network's pregame shows before joining the promotion.

During today's show, Morant commented on her new opportunity and praised Kayla Braxton for making everyone she works with better.

"I'm so honored to be sitting in this chair, this show is so incredibly special, and you're (Kayla Braxton) a big part of that. You are the reason this show has made it 240 episodes, you are the reason I even got on this show in the first place. I was in Stamford for a community event and you said 'You better stay for The Bump'. There is not a lot of people, escpecially when it comes to women, who support each other and you do that. You lift everybody up, you make every room you walk into a little bit brighter, and they always say leave things better than you found them, and you've made us all better here," said Morant. [09:25 - 09:58]

Captain Cristobal @CRS_One



Kayla Braxton is stepping down as Lead Host of The Bump as of today , She’s Not leaving the show! But will be around as a regular correspondent - taking over hosting duties will be Megan Morant…. Ahhhh That’s Def a Big Announcement:Kayla Braxton is stepping down as Lead Host of The Bump as of today , She’s Not leaving the show! But will be around as a regular correspondent - taking over hosting duties will be Megan Morant…. pic.twitter.com/jNzonQFkd4

The promotion recently moved Cathy Kelley to SmackDown after Jackie Redmond was named the new backstage interviewer on RAW. It will be interesting to see what Braxton's new role is with the show after she stepped down as host.

