Recent RAW acquisition reacts to potential altercation with Roman Reigns

A recent addition to WWE RAW has reacted to a potential altercation with Roman Reigns.

WWE made some changes to its broadcast teams this week. Cathy Kelley will be making her move from RAW to SmackDown and will continue to do backstage interviews.

Jackie Redmond will now conduct backstage interviews on RAW and will also serve as the co-host of WWE's premium live event kickoff shows. Redmond will continue to work for WBD Sports and the NHL Network during the hockey season.

A fan sent a message to Redmond on social media claiming that she was going to overthrow The Tribal Chief once she will arrive. Jackie took to Twitter to react to the humorous message with emojis.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Paul Heyman should betray Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns will be in action this Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank in London.

The Tribal Chief will not be defending his championship but instead will be competing in a tag team match. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are scheduled to battle The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War at the premium live event.

During the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show, legendary journalist Bill Apter suggested that Paul Heyman should leave Reigns behind this Saturday. Hall of Famer Teddy Long also reacted to Apter's suggestion and added that Paul should be the reason Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa lose at Money in the Bank.

"You know that sounds good, you know what I mean? But I just don't think you can take Heyman and turn him just that quick. I like the idea of maybe turning him, but I think Heyman, now since you've brought him up, maybe there's something he may do at the end that may cause the turn. Now Heyman may be the silent killer there at the end," said Long. [From 9:23 - 9:55]

The Bloodline has almost completely fallen apart, and the chances of a disaster are probably high this Saturday. It will be fascinating to see if The Tribal Chief has anything planned to ensure that he and Solo pick up the victory in The Bloodline Civil War on Saturday.

