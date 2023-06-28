Paul Heyman could do the unthinkable at Money in the Bank and change The Bloodline forever, says veteran (Exclusive)

The thrilling saga featuring The Bloodline will inarguably reach a high point when The Usos take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank. While many swerves are being speculated online, Bill Apter recently spoke about of Paul Heyman potentially joining forces with The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey Uso's exit from The Bloodline doesn't mean that the faction has ceased to exist. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa are still together, but we're not sure for how long, as almost every ally of The Tribal Chief is starting to turn on him.

Paul Heyman has a history of betrayals, but given his undying loyalty to Roman Reigns over the past few years, it would still be a shocking visual to see him switch sides.

As discussed on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter, Teddy Long, and Mac Davis were sure of The Bloodline Civil War ending with a twist. Apter felt that Heyman leaving Roman Reigns for The Usos would be a fascinating booking decision.

"I think, and don't know anything about this; it just came through my brain here. Paul Heyman's going to show up after that match with The Usos. He's going to change and go with The Usos. That would be a great way to keep this alive," said Apter. [From 9:05 - 9:22]

Teddy Long reacts to Paul Heyman possibly turning on Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank

While the former SmackDown General Manager liked the sound of a Heyman turn, he wasn't sure if the time was right for WWE to pull the trigger on the moment.

Long said that irrespective of who Heyman chooses, the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief could still influence the outcome of the Money in the Bank match.

Calling Heyman a "silent killer," Long saw the possibility of Bloodline's spokesperson playing an important role at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London.

"You know that sounds good, you know what I mean? But I just don't think you can take Heyman and turn him just that quick. I like the idea of maybe turning him, but I think Heyman, now since you've brought him up, maybe there's something he may do at the end that may cause the turn. Now Heyman may be the silent killer there at the end," said Long. [From 9:23 - 9:55]

What do you think will happen at Money in the Bank? Share them in the comments section below.

