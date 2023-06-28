WWE needs to have surprising Bloodline member betray Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank

A surprising member of The Bloodline needs to make an important decision at WWE Money in the Bank this Saturday.

Roman Reigns will be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to battle The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War at the premium live event in London. The Tribal Chief has been unable to forgive The Usos for losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1 at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief teamed up with Sikoa last month at Night of Champions to try and bring the titles back to The Bloodline, but Jimmy Uso's interference prevented that. The Bloodline is now completely fractured, and one member of the group could change everything at Money in the Bank.

Reigns refers to Paul Heyman as "The Wiseman" and recently told Jey Uso that he can pick his own Wiseman when he becomes Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been trying to get Jey Uso to turn his back on his brother by claiming that they have been grooming him as the next Tribal Chief for years, but it hasn't worked out as planned.

The Usos have left Roman Reigns and The Bloodline behind heading into Money in the Bank. Paul Heyman could finally see the writing on the wall and betray Reigns this Saturday. If Heyman leaves Roman's side, Solo Sikoa could decide to do so as well and reunite with his older brothers, The Usos.

Roman Reigns has been dominant as champion, but his ego has begun to drive everyone that supported him away. Paul Heyman could potentially put the final nail in The Bloodline's coffin during the Civil War on Saturday.

Bill Apter claims Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested a very interesting conclusion to The Bloodline Civil War this Saturday at Money in the Bank in London.

The Bloodline storyline has captivated the WWE Universe throughout its run, and most fans don't want it to end anytime soon. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter suggested that Paul Heyman should side with The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank and leave Roman Reigns behind.

"I think, and don't know anything about this; it just came through my brain here. Paul Heyman's going to show up after that match with The Usos. He's going to change and go with The Usos. That would be a great way to keep this alive," said Apter. [From 9:05 - 9:22]

Roman Reigns has barely had to defend his championship as of late, and fans have noticed. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar steps up to the champion following Money in the Bank this weekend.

