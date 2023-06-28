WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns' lack of title defenses in 2023

It's been a long time since Roman Reigns has defended his title on WWE programming.

The Tribal Chief has surpassed the 1,000-day mark in his reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion – a feat that many thought would be impossible to do in this day and age.

Surprisingly enough, it's not that hard to do if you're working part-time and not defending your championship.

Wrestling website Wrestlelamia pointed out today that in the span of one month, Seth "Freakin" Rollins has defended his title more than Roman Reigns has all year. You can check this out in the embedded tweet below.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia In the space of a month Seth Rollins has defended his title more times than Roman Reigns has in the year.



Roman has had five title defences

Roman has had five title defences

Seth has had six title defences

The WWE Universe is split on how they feel about Roman Reigns' current title run

When it comes to Roman Reigns' current title run, there are plenty of fans who stand firmly in the corner of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

One fan believes in the span of one month, Seth has already made his title more important than Roman's:

"In the span of one month Seth has made the World Heavyweight Championship feel more important than the WWE Undisputed Championship," E t h a n said in a tweet.

E t h a n @phaithful1423 @wrestlelamia In the span of one month Seth has made the World Heavyweight Championship feel more important than the WWE Undisputed Championship

Another fan believes that no matter how little The Tribal Chief appears on WWE programming, his fans will justify it in their own way.

"Roman fans will still find a way to justify his bad attendance. It doesn't matter to them how bad Romans run can get, as long as WWE tells them he is the greatest, they believe it. This is why I get so angry when WWE tells people they can't be top guys. They MAKE them," EdmontonMan said in a tweet.

EdmontonMan @BLoobama



It doesn't matter to them how bad Romans run can get, as long as WWE tells them he is the greatest, they believe it.



It doesn't matter to them how bad Romans run can get, as long as WWE tells them he is the greatest, they believe it.

This is why I get so angry when WWE tells people they can't be top guys. They MAKE them

Some fans see both sides of the equation and wonder if Rollins defending the title so much makes it less special:

"Very much is both good and bad that Seth has been defending it a lot but none of these defenses have felt special other than Bron Breaker IMO. Even early in Roman's defenses the story with the defenses was great the only story Seth has rn is going to be with Finn," Eric Gropuis said in a tweet.

Eric Gropuis 🐍 @EricGropuis @wrestlelamia Very much is both good and bad that Seth has been defending it a lot but none of the defenses have felt special other than Bron Breaker IMO. Even early in Roman's defenses the story with the defenses was great the only story Seth has rn is going to be with Finn

And some fans are squarely in the corner of their Tribal Chief, stating that each one of Roman Reigns' title defenses is peak cinema and peak storytelling.

"Imma take Roman's, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and Mania defenses over Seth Rollins open challenges any day. Every Roman match is peak cinema with peak storytelling, and that's a lot more important than defending a secondary title every 3 days," JT NABER said in a tweet.

JT NABER @jtnaber_214 @wrestlelamia Imma take Roman's, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and Mania defenses over Seth Rollins open challenges any day. Every Roman match is peak cinema with peak storytelling, and that's a lot more important than defending a secondary title every 3 days.

Another acknowledger of The Head of the Table believes if he defended the title every month, it would just be another title. Going as far as to say no one remembers any of Seth's title defenses:

"Thats what makes Roman title defence so special. If he does it every month that looks just like an another title. Anyone doesn't remember seth's title defence. But if Roman defends his title, everyone will talk about the story and the match for nearly weeks," Jayateja said in a tweet.

Jayateja @jayateja321 @wrestlelamia Thats what makes Roman title defence so special. If he does it every month that looks just like an another title. Anyone doesn't remember seth's title defence. But if Roman defends his title, everyone will talk about the story and the match for nearly weeks.

How do you feel about Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign? Do you mind the fact that he rarely defends the championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

