3 things Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens can do at WWE Money in the Bank

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are not advertised to compete at WWE Money in the Bank. The duo will still be in London for the go-home edition of SmackDown this Friday. Zayn and Owens are set to defend their titles against Pretty Deadly this Friday on the blue brand.

The outcome of the match could land in either team’s favor. It is worth mentioning that Kit Wilson and Elton Prince earned their title shot against the Tag Team Champions by winning a tag team gauntlet match last week on SmackDown.

The champions and the challengers could end up working at WWE Money in the Bank even though they aren’t scheduled to compete at the big event.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three things Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens can do this Saturday in London.

#1. Put their titles on the line against Pretty Deadly

The two teams are set to collide for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship this Friday on SmackDown. However, a controversial ending to the match could force WWE official Adam Pearce to book the two teams for Money in the Bank.

The company can even cancel the SmackDown match without any explanation, as they canceled Bayley vs. Shotzi, which was set for last week’s episode of the blue brand. For those unaware, the Role Model was supposed to put her ladder match spot on the line against the Blackheart.

#2. Save Matt Riddle from Imperium

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle have formed quite an unusual alliance on RAW against common enemies, Imperium. The Original Bro arrived on time to make the save for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on the go-home episode of RAW for WWE Money in the Bank.

The champions could return the favor by helping Riddle against Imperium this Saturday. The Original Bro will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming Premium Live Event in London.

#3. Issue an open challenge for their titles at WWE Money in the Bank

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens successfully defended their titles against the Street Profits in an open challenge on RAW after WrestleMania 39. The champions have never shied away from competition and might also issue an open challenge this Saturday.

Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci or any other team on the RAW and SmackDown roster could answer the open challenge. It remains to be seen if we’ll see an impromptu match involving the tag team champions this Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank.

Do you wish to see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens compete this Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below!

