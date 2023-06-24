Create

Jey Uso names the "biggest snake" on SmackDown and it's not Roman Reigns

Modified Jun 24, 2023 06:12 IST
The Usos sent a huge message to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa
The Usos sent a huge message to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Jimmy and Jey Uso opened the show on the 23rd June episode of SmackDown following their split from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. They sent out a crucial message ahead of their big civil war match at Money in the Bank 2023.

The Usos addressed what happened last week when they officially parted ways with The Bloodline. Jey Uso told Roman Reigns that he made the biggest mistake by berating his brother Jimmy and essentially exiling him.

While stating that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is now alone on the Island of Relevancy, Jey Uso named Paul Heyman as the biggest snake of them all.

"The biggest snake of 'em all is Paul Heyman!" - Jey Uso #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/AkeXQ4y7rp

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Jey targeted Paul Heyman. While the entire "will he won't he?" situation was going on following Night of Champions 2023, Jey constantly questioned Heyman's motives. He had also said that if he was in The Bloodline, then Heyman was out.

Despite this, you might recall Roman Reigns telling Jey that it was Paul Heyman's idea to make him the right-hand man in the first place.

“Where you messed up at, Uce… You disrespected me and my brother.” - Jey @WWEUsos to @WWERomanReigns #SmackDown @HeymanHustle https://t.co/wlo5kTcbnh

It's a true civil war within The Bloodline as The Usos' tone seemed to leave the door open for a future reunion, but not anytime soon.

What will happen next? Stay tuned to find out!

