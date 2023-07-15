28-year-old WWE star provides update after surgery

A 28-year-old WWE star has provided an update after undergoing successful surgery.

WWE personality Megan Morant donated a kidney this week to ensure that her former boss' wife would advance in the National Kidney Registry's joint donor program. Before arriving in WWE, Morant worked for the New England Patriots of the National Football League and appeared weekly on CBS Sports Network's pregame shows.

Earlier today, Megan Morant provided an update to fans on her Instagram story and shared that she underwent successful surgery to donate her kidney and is already feeling better.

"Good morning everyone, this is a little weird for me but I just wanted to come on here and thank you all for the prayers, and for the support. I am in Massachusetts, I am staying with my indirect recipient, Margaret. And honestly, I feel awesome. I'm having some coffee and I'm going to go on a walk soon. But I'm just overwhelmed with the amount of messages I got from all of you, and the people that I met on the transplant floor at Mass General," she said.

The WWE host stated on her Instagram story that she is already feeling great just a couple of days after the surgery and asked fans to keep Margaret in their thoughts as she is next in line for a kidney transplant.

"Honestly, I'm 48 hours removed from donating a kidney and I don't feel like it. I feel really great and I want to thank you all for the prayers and for keeping me in your thoughts. So let's keep Margaret in our thoughts as well because she's next to get a kidney," she added.

Morant was named the host of RAW Talk and SmackDown LowDown after Cathy Kelly was moved to SmackDown. Jackie Redmond will be serving as the backstage interviewer on the red brand moving forward. It is great to hear that Megan Morant is doing well, and we here at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish her a speedy recovery.

