"I kind of understand why there was so much tension backstage" - Pat McAfee on what it was like before and after WarGames

Pat McAfee revealed that he learned why there was so much tension backstage before WarGames only after he himself went through it. McAfee took part in the most recent edition of NXT TakeOver: WarGames where he led his team, The Kings of NXT.

Pat McAfee is a former NFL punter, who played his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts. He currently hosts his own podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, and has appeared on WWE's developmental brand NXT, where he has had two matches, both of which he has lost.

Pat McAfee recalled how he did not fully understand what he was getting into when he signed up for WarGames. On a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast McAfee said:

"After Sunday night’s WarGames, I must admit, I don’t know if I fully understood what I was signing up for. Okay, there was a moment before that match backstage where the boys and I were getting ready to go out there and I’m pretty calm, cool, you know, excited for what’s about to go down and there’s like smelling salts, there’s some pacing going on, there’s a lot of it... the tension was palpable back there… and I was just kind of chilling, and then after going through one, I kind of understand why there was so much tension backstage."

WarGames is one of the most brutal stipulations in WWE, and numerous stars have come out of the match with serious injuries. This includes Pat McAfee himself who came out of the match with injuries to his neck, shoulder, toe, and ankle.

What is next for Pat McAfee?

As things stand, Pat McAfee has been pulled from WWE TV. This is in line with reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and you can read more about it here. While there is no definite timetable for Pat McAfee's return, he is expected to be back sometime in the spring season. As of now, he continues to host his show, The Pat McAfee Show.

Pat McAfee has been running his show for about a year now

We probably won't get to see McAfee wrestle for a while, but there is no doubt that fans will be awaiting his return, considering the impact he has left with his performances and charisma in the ring.