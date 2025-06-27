"I knew" - Bron Breakker finally breaks silence on not using the Steiner name in WWE

Bron Breakker has finally commented on not using the Steiner name in WWE. Breakker is the son and nephew of Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner, respectively.

When Breakker was signed by WWE in 2021, many fans expected him to be called Bron Steiner or Rex Steiner as an homage to his family. However, the company went on a different route and gave him the ring name, Bron Breakker.

Some didn't like it, but it was during the NXT 2.0 under Vince McMahon, and it fit the way things were going back then. It carried into NXT 3.0 and the main roster, with Breakker becoming a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a member of Seth Rollins' group.

Speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast with The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, The Dog of WWE was asked about his ring name and why he's not using Steiner.

"We were talking about names and stuff. What that kind of wanted to look like. We had touched on me, like, wanting to be a Steiner, and I was, like, indifferent about it because I knew that, like, that was always going to be attached no matter what I did. They said if we want to go the Steiner route, we're good to go with that. Here's the name. If you want it, if you like it, it's all good. If you don't, it's okay," [From 27:10 to 27:43]

Check out the video below:

Despite not using the Steiner name, WWE has recognized him as the son of Rick Steiner. The young star wants to carve his own path as Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker breaks character to thank LA Knight

In the same episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, Bron Breakker was out of character and thanked LA Knight for helping him during his NXT television debut. It was his first time wrestling in front of a crowd, and he appreciated the veteran for guiding him throughout their match.

"I've got a certain amount of training at this point, it's not like I was completely raw. I don't know how to work a crowd. I've never been in front of a crowd. I've never been better yet a wrestling audience. We did it. I mean, thank God for LA Knight. A veteran taking me through that," Breakker said. [From 30:27 to 30:50]

Breakker would spend three years at developmental, winning the NXT Championship twice and the NXT Tag Team Titles once with Baron Corbin. He was called up in February 2024.

