"I knew my knee exploded" - Female WWE star issues statement on devastating injury

A popular WWE star has gone into detail about her serious injury that has put her out of action for the foreseeable future. In a recent video released on her TikTok account, NXT's Adriana Rizzo revealed how she ended up with a torn ACL.Rizzo hasn't competed on WWE TV since March 2025, even though she was prominently featured as part of the D'Angelo Family breakup in NXT. A few days back, the 26-year-old star issued a short message on her social media platforms, revealing she had torn her ACL and was on the road to recovery. Now, she has opened up about the same in greater detail in her recent TikTok video.Adriana Rizzo revealed that she had been dealing with knee issues for over a year now, but still chose to keep going as it didn't affect her ability to wrestle.&quot;I had a partial tear. Partial, not fully. Partial tear on my ACL. A year and a half ago, I was doing a throw over my head and somebody pushed my knee in, partially tore my ACL. Whatever. I’m fine. I worked through it for a year and a half. Yes, I knew there was a chance it was gonna fully tear, but I wasn’t about to sit out for a year and a half because I got, you know, a splinter on my ACL. I’m gonna get surgery when the whole kabang goes. So, I’m gonna go as long as I can until that happens.&quot;However, the WWE NXT star added that during a recent practice session, her knee fully exploded, making it all but impossible for her to continue the same way.&quot;Yes, I knew it was a possibility. Yes, I made the decision. Yes, I’m still happy about my decision. So, what happened was I was at practice, I was doing a drill, I’m running over to the corner and boom, my knee just, you know, bada bing, bada boom, explodes. I fall over, I lay on the floor for like four minutes because I knew. I knew my knee exploded and then I was like, 'Well, sh*t, there it goes,'&quot; Adriana Rizzo said.Adriana Rizzo urges WWE fans to stop speculatingIn the closing moments of the video, a visibly frustrated Adriana Rizzo urged everyone to put an end to all speculations. She made it clear she wasn't happy about fans engaging in false rumors as to what led to her getting injured.&quot;There it goes. So, that’s the story of my knee. So everyone can stop making up their little fairytale rumors because that’s what happened. Alright, have a good day,&quot; she added.Only time will tell when Rizzo will be back inside the squared circle in WWE next, as a torn ACL could potentially rule her out of in-ring action for an extended period.