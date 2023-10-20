"I know who you are" - Paul Heyman threatens a fan who says he's 'sick' of Roman Reigns always winning

Paul Heyman is one of Roman Reigns' biggest partisans and never takes any negative remarks about The Tribal Chief lightly. The Wiseman had a stern message for a fan who stated that he is "sick" of Reigns winning all the time.

Paul Heyman has been working with members of the legendary Anoa'i family for decades. The Wiseman's pairing with Reigns proved to be one of the best decisions made by the WWE creative as both men have been at the top of the company for over three years, and Roman is now the biggest name in the pro wrestling world.

However, a fan does not like the fact that Roman Reigns ends up coming out on top every time and stated the same publicly. Here's what the Special Counsel had to say in response:

"You're sick of The Tribal Chief winning? You're gonna be getting a whole lot sicker in the future. As a matter of fact, I am kinda taking what you said personally and I know who you are. Call Roman Reigns [proceeds to give command to his phone]."

Paul Heyman's glow returned with Roman Reigns' recent return to SmackDown

Roman Reigns was absent from WWE programming for a long time after his match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. This also led to more stress for Paul Heyman, who had to deal with multiple problems during The Tribal Chief's absence.

The stress seemingly took a toll on the Wiseman as his hair was turning white. However, things turned around last Friday as The Bloodline leader made his return on SmackDown. Heyman was also seen in a more joyous mood and was sparkling more than before. The Special Counsel later revealed the reason for his glow, stating that he revolves around the sun, which is Reigns.

The Head of the Table will be present on the blue brand this week as well. Reigns delivered a Spear to LA Knight last week, and it seems like the two are heading towards a match at WWE Crown Jewel.

