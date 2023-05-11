"I don't know how these celebs are doing it" – Former WWE writer takes a shot at who is the better wrestler - Logan Paul or Bad Bunny

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about the two top celebrity wrestlers in the business currently, Bad Bunny and Logan Paul.

This past week at Backlash, Bad Bunny impressed everyone when he defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight in front of a packed house in Puerto Rico. This performance came just a month after Logan Paul put on a clinic at WrestleMania against Seth Rollins. These performances have got the WWE Universe buzzing about celebrities putting on some extraordinary shows on the big stage.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer spoke about the better wrestler among the two celebs. He pointed out that they were both incredibly athletic. He remained indecisive but claimed that both stars had some great things going on for them in WWE.

"This was a really good match. I don't know how these celebs are doing it. They must be committed and/or incredibly athletic as well, just picked a different career path to go down. I heard a lot of people going who's better Logan or Bad Bunny. I don't know. I don't want to be a prisoner of the moment and say Bad Bunny because Logan Paul's moves look really, really clean. Logan also did the job and lost to Seth Rollins whereas Bad Bunny won but the way he won was beautiful. It was like every Puerto Rican but me came out to help him. This match and the story they told was definitely superior to the WrestleMania match between Logan and Seth with the KSI interference." [From 28:33 to 29:16]

Triple H congratulated Bad Bunny after the match at WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny was greeted with raucous cheers after his bout at Backlash. Chief Content Officer Triple H hugged the rapper and congratulated him for the stellar outing in his hometown. The moment was captured in an Instagram video shared by WWE.

With Backlash out of the way, WWE fans are now curious to know when Bad Bunny and Logan Paul will return to the company. Given their recent performances, the two celebrities have become star attractions for the company.

